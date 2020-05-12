Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring

It was later found three blocks away

A brand new Naturehike 2man tent took to flight yesterday in Revelstoke.

While setting up the new tent, a gust of wind sent it soaring. In a video posted to Facebook, the tent becomes a distant speck in the sky, traveling at a fast speed beyond the distant trees.

One Facebook commentator noted,”Now that is a light tent. Every backpackers dream. The company could use you video to advertise how light it is as well as the importance of pegging it down.”

Another person wrote, “I saw this yesterday afternoon and though it was a strange looking kite!”

Soon after the video was posted in the Revelstoke Community Facebook page, someone found it roughly three blocks away.

“Everyone be careful setting up your lightweight tents in high winds,” writes the tent’s owner Jack Neilson on Facebook.

According to Naturehike’s website, their tents are made using all ultralight material and provides a scientific ventilation system with high breath-ability.

 

