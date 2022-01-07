A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack

Several bright white flashes lit up dark sky as traffic moved slowly along Hwy. 1

An exploding transformer lit up the early-morning sky in Chilliwack on Friday.

The dashcam footage was captured while a driver was travelling eastbound along Highway 1, east of Annis Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Several bright white flashes lit up the dark sky as traffic moved at a snail’s pace along the highway.

The footage was shared by Steve Glasson in the Fraser Valley Road Report Facebook group.

Much of Chilliwack was without power that morning. Due to icy conditions, trees and power lines encased in heavy icy knocked out power to more than 10,000 BC Hydro customers.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

Previous story
Olive the pig is learning to love the snowy Okanagan

Just Posted

The S.S. Revelstoke in the Big Bend Canyon on the Columbia River 4 miles north of Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 695)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 6

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

The podium: Maya Royale (RNSC) gold, Fiona Woodman (RNSC) silver, Tayte Proulx-Royds (Telemark Nordic) silver, Anna Farbridge (Telemark Nordic) 4th (not pictured), and Emilie Paquin (RNSC) 5th. (Maja Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski club hosts cross country ski trials ahead of BC Winter Games

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list