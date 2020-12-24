(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Santa loves his treats – that is globally known – but depending on where he stops by, those tasty offerings vary.

In the U.S., for example, it is customary to leave milk and cookies for Santa Claus.

In Australia, where December is a summer month, beer is offered alongside cookies.

In Ireland: A pint of Guinness.

England: A glass of sherry wine, intended to warm Saint Nick on a cold Christmas night and is often paired with mince pie.

France: Biscuits for Santa, and carrots inside shoes – which are for the reindeer and replaced by giftscome morning.

Germany: Handwritten letters.

Christmasvideo

