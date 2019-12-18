VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

Wanda, a six-year-old house cat, has managed to lose 10 pounds in one year’s time thanks to Prince George veterinarian. (Osaka Animal Hospital/Instagram)
Wanda, pictured shortly after being taken in at Osaka Animal Hospital in December 2018. The house cat was surrendered to a local animal welfare organization due to her obesity. She weighed 30 pounds. (Osaka Animal Hospital/Facebook)
Wanda at 21.1 pounds on Dec. 13, 2019, after a year of strict diet and exercise. (Osaka Animal Hospital/Facebook)

Wanda, a six-year-old house cat once gravely overweight, will be ringing in year 2020 new and improved – and quite a bit leaner – after a year of healthy eating and exercise, thanks to a Prince George veterinarian.

This year was one of great transformation for Wanda, who was adopted by Dr. Jennifer McLachlan, a veterinarian at Ospika Animal Hospital, in December of last year after being surrendered to the Prince George Human Society due to complications from her diabetes.

At 30 pounds, Wanda was so overweight she couldn’t groom herself and struggled to walk due to her wrists sinking from carrying the extra fat, the hospital said in a Facebook post at the time.

“She was only able to take a few steps at a time and her joints were terrible overextended due to the extreme weight they were under.”

But McLachlan, who has been known to take in geriatric animals – including another diabetic cat named Chubby Chicken Burger, built a special walker to help Wanda move more easily. The feline was also placed on a strict diet to help maintain her muscle while she shed the pounds.

In an update on Wanda’s weight loss posted on Facebook last week, the animal hospital happily announced the cat has lost nearly 10 pounds, or one-third of her body weight.

“While Wanda is certainly not an athlete, she is now able to move around the house on her own and can go down the stairs,” the animal hospital said. “She has started to show some personality and it’s clear to everyone that she is feeling so much better!”

The average domestic cat weighs from seven to 25 pounds, depending on the breed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Just Posted

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

Host families needed for incoming Japanese students in Revelstoke

Exchange students visit each year

VIDEO: Trans Canada Highway now open west of Revelstoke

It was closed for avalanche control earlier today

City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

Caitlin Hinton will be tapping into a large network to make things happen

Avalanche control planned east and west of Revelstoke today

Trans Canada will be closed this morning

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Most Read