Jurassic World 3 movie set will be looking for extras while shooting in Merritt. (Photo: JurassicWorld3.net)

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

All those years practicing what it would be like to get eaten by a giant T-Rex might finally come in handy.

An open casting call has been made for extras needed for Jurassic World 3, the next installment of the franchise.

The call hopes to find fishermen, mill workers and townsfolk likely destined to be ‘dinosaur food’ while filming takes place in Merritt from Feb. 24 to March 6.

Anyone between the ages of 25 and 65 can apply here.

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony shines for diamond anniversary

The next film in the Jurassic Park franchise will star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and more.

