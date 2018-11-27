Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

It was a rain-soaked start to the week on B.C.’s south coast as everywhere from Vancouver to Victoria got pummelled with wet, stormy weather.

On the North Shore, which saw 126 millimetres of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning, John Ebersberger captured Lynn Creek bursting out of its banks.

“I’ve been hiking up there for 30 years and I’ve only seen this a couple of times,” Ebersberger told Black Press Media.

“It’s wall-to-wall water.”

Over on Vancouver Island, Englishman River Falls and Little Qualicum Falls were similarly drenched.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Build a new friendship through the Revelstoke Community Connections Mentorship Program

Learn from a child and have them learn from you

National Home Fire Safety Week: Lighting safety is a bright idea

During the holiday season, it’s important to enjoy time spent with family… Continue reading

A sneak peak of the Christmas Market at the Revelstoke art gallery

The market runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 21

Columbia Basin Water Quality project database now online

Columbia Basin Water Quality Monitoring Project Website is complete and available to… Continue reading

Over 12,000 rural households in the Columbia Basin to access new high-speed internet

The Columbia Basin Trust project has taken more than three years

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Most Read