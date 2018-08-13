In this file photo dated Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, Actor Idris Elba speaks during The Best FIFA 2017 Awards in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as “The Wire” and “Luther” on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the spy’s famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain’s Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig delays spectre of retirement as James Bond

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, “Don’t believe the HYPE ….”

The Associated Press

