Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)

Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)

Wind whips up wild waves on Okanagan Lake near Peachland

Residents are reporting power outages and damage to yards

Wind gusting up to 50 km/hr is causing tiny water tornados on Okanagan Lake in Peachland.

Residents are reporting water spouting up into the air near Antler’s Beach. Others are reporting damage to fences and lawn furniture due to high winds.

In Summerland, more than 600 BC Hydro customers are in the dark due to a power outage caused by strong winds knocking down power lines.

Further to the south, residents on Apex Mountain are also without power after a storm blew down trees onto power lines.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanaganpower outagesWindstorm

Previous story
New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail
Next story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints

Just Posted

Rob Morrison says that he supports banning conversion therapy, and that the new beefed-up bill is much better than the previous one that he voted against on third reading this past summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay-Columbia MP for conversion therapy ban after previously voting against it

Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

Sicamous RCMP received a report of two pickup trucks and a 27-foot trailer having been stolen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Golden RCMP unable to stop pickup truck believed stolen in Sicamous

Environment Canada is calling for continued rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Storm system continues to move through Revelstoke