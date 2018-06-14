You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

Forget mansions. If you’re one of the few British Columbians who can afford Vancouver’s hot housing market, why not go for a full-blown castle?

An East Vancouver home – certainly one of a kind – was listed earlier this month for nearly $2.3 million.

Custom-built and located in the Fraserhood neighbourhood, the 2,000-square-foot castle features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 12-foot ceilings.

“Perfect for a young family,” the listing reads.

According to BC Assessment, the property was assessed in July 2017 at $1.85 million.

