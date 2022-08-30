Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

