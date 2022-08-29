(Black Press Media Creative)

How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Headphones and earbuds have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. Experts say that the assumption that earbuds can cause more damage than headphones to our hearing is a misconception. The misconception stems from the thought that, because an earbud sits farther into your ear, it would do more damage than something that sits farther away, Cory Portnuff, University of Colorado Hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

Just Posted

Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

Three new fires near Revelstoke, shown by an orange diamond. (BC Wildfire Services)
Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

The red is intensive and has been extinguished, the yellow is intermediate with only four fires left, and the green is extensive. (Parks Canada)
Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished