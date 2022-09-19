‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Actor and comedian has signed on to join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for its 48th season.

Molly Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, also recently appeared in Amazon’s new series, ‘A League of Their Own.’ The show is a remake of the popular 1992 film of the same name and has been well received among queer fans. Kearney also appeared in Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

In 2019, they were chosen for Comedy Central’s yearly showcase of comedians, ‘Up Next.’. ‘SNL’ also announced three other new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. The announcement comes after several ‘SNL’ stars recently left the show. The sketch comedy show’s season premiere will take place on Oct. 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Previous story
Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”
Next story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

Just Posted

Getting a photo with the banner that will hang in the Revelstoke Forum. The banner will be raised to the rafters at their home opener on Sept. 23. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies close out pre-season, look forward to home opener

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational free-ride mountain biking event returns to Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll)
Revelstoke hosts mountain biking competition this weekend