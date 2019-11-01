WATCH: Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Police are taping off the scene in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Kyle Lewis - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP responded to reports of gun fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Neighbours reported five shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue.

Brad Albrecht, a neighbourhood resident, was out raking leaves when he heard popping, he said. But, Albrecht thought it was firecrackers.

His truck was struck with a bullet.

The avenue was taped off by police and traffic was re-routed while police investigated the scene.

The alleged home targeted in the drive-by is suspect, local residents said, noting many complaints about its residents have been made to RCMP.

There has been no official word of arrests and police said no one was injured in the shooting.

