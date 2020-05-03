The Beatles had a profound influence on the music of the 1960s and beyond. The band’s last studio album, Let It Be, was released May 8, 1970. (Stock photo)

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

It was an end of an era when The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, 50 years ago, on May 8, 1970.

During the 1960s, the band’s songs has become a defining feature of the music of the decade, and the albums are still popular today.

And after the breakup of the band, each of the members went on to enjoy individual commercial success.

In honour of the best-selling musical act of all time, here are a few questions about The Beatles.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

Syrian refugee living in Revelstoke is striving for a better life for her children

Amal Alsowwan and her family escaped from Syria seven years ago

Weather warning calls for gusty winds in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Localized thunderstorms and snow on mountain passes are also expected.

Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Restricted firearm owners are disappointed in the federal government’s ban

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Summerland has faced disease outbreak in the past

Spanish influenza, from 1918 to 1920, took a toll on the world

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal highway crash in Peachland

Police got the call about the fatal crash at 9:45 p.m. on May 1.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP opposes ban on assault-style rifles

Mel Arnold says underlying issues of mental health, addictions should be addressed first

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

Most Read