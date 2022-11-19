This Week in the OK: Off-duty heroics and stranded pets

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Man accused of being belligerent to SAR volunteers during Kamloops mountain rescue

A man is under police investigation after an encounter with search and rescue personnel who were trying to rescue an injured paraglider atop Mount Paul on Sunday night (Nov. 13).

According to Kamloops RCMP, a 35-year-old man was arrested at the base of the mountain after having allegedly interfered with Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) by hiking to the top of Mount Paul peak and acting belligerently toward rescuers.

Young entrepreneur takes over downtown Salmon Arm eatery once run by parents

Charlotte Charlton has long been a familiar face at the Pink Cherry.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur became familiar with the downtown Salmon Arm coffee shop/eatery in 2010, when her parents Helen and Stephen Charlton became its owners. Charlotte and her siblings Natasha and William (they are triplets) were photographed serving their mother coffee and a meal at the restaurant that year for a feature story in the Salmon Arm Observer. Asked then about her ideal Mother’s Day, Helen responded, “This Mother’s Day I would like to have a lazy morning with my family, then, to tell you the truth, I will be coming into the Pink Cherry to make sure other mothers are having a good time.”

Off-duty officer rushes to help on-duty member in Lake Country

It was a case of ‘right place, right time’ for an off-duty Kelowna RCMP officer who helped take down an agitated suspect last week.

Const. Nickel was enjoying his day off with his family in Lake Country when he noticed an on-duty RCMP officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect who was not cooperating.

Const. Nickel parked his vehicle, made sure his family was safe, then ran to assist the other officer.

More than 100 rescue animals stranded in Revelstoke hotel

Walking into the halls of the main floor of the Revelstoke Days Inn, you could smell the animals before you could see them.

A volunteer transport from Running Wild Rescue service out of Moose Jaw, SK stopped in Revelstoke where they left a mixture of over 100 cats and dogs. The transport was bringing the animals from Moose Jaw to Vancouver, dropping off the rescues along the way. Kristin Henry, Anthony James, and Sade Smith were in Revelstoke from Nelson to pick up their puppy when they suddenly found themselves looking after all of the animals Wednesday (Nov. 16) night.

“Definitely didn’t get any sleep and don’t have experience with this or anything like that. We’re just doing our best to make sure the animals are okay,” said Henry.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRevelstokeSalmon Arm