Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusflu seasonHealth

Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Just Posted

Dining room of McGregor's Motor Inn, currently Grizz Hotel on Third Street West, 1962. (Estelle Dickey photograph, Revelstoke Museum & Archives 8908.)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 29

Horse Camp (Traci Ludwig)
Month-long summer camp taught Revelstoke kids to ride horses

Dean Jackson, General Manager/Executive Professional, is in the running for a provincial PGA BC award. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Course Executive Professional, Dean Jackson, up for provincial award

School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, with a strong focus on prioritizing Columbia Park Elementary School renovations. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)
Eight up for election for Revelstoke Board of Education