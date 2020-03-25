Organizers at the Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland say security video has captured a theft from an enclosed donation area. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Donations stolen from Summerland charity shop

Shop has been broken into seven times since November

Organizers at Critteraid’s Summerland Charity Shoppe are seeking information about the people responsible for breaking in to an enclosed area behind the store and stealing donated items.

The incident was captured on security video, and since Lori Stewart, president of Critteraid, posted the information and photos, details of the theft have been shared 14,000 times.

READ ALSO: 17 ‘super sweet’ kittens at Critteraid need love from volunteers

READ ALSO: Summerland thrift stores cope with junk donations

Stewart said this is not the first time the charity shop has been the victim of thefts.

“Since November, we’ve been broken into seven times,” she said, adding that the nearby Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary Thrift Store has also had donated items stolen from its bins.

Stewart said the items stolen from the enclosed area were donations which were to be sold by the store to raise money for charity work. While most funds raised from the store go to the Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland, the shop also donates money to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, diabetes work and other causes.

“It was despicable,” Stewart said. “They just took when they could have helped.”

The shop is run and staffed by volunteers, with 341 volunteer shifts scheduled each month.

Information about the theft has been passed on to the Summerland RCMP detachment, and an investigation is continuing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer
Next story
Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Just Posted

COVID-19 closes Revelstoke news outlet temporarily

The Revelstoke Mountaineer said the decision was due to declining revenue

Revelstoke club asks riders not to bike new trail this spring

Haulin’ Daze was built at Sunnyside last year

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Revelstoke dental clinics to remain closed

Local dentists say the transmission risk of COVID-19 between patients and staff is too high

VIDEO: Donations stolen from Summerland charity shop

Shop has been broken into seven times since November

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

COVID-19: Most bottle depots in South Okanagan closed

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but to three customers maximum at a time

Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

The Columbia Bottle depot was busy with customers Wednesday morning

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Most Read