Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant
VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up
Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm
In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.
-The Canadian Press
hurricaneNova ScotiaStorm