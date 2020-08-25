VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

A Denman Island family had some Sunday evening excitement, watching from their home as a pod of orcas came hunting for food.

“Dinner time on Denman last night as a group of orcas attacked a family of river otters in front of our deck,” said Lawrence Justrabo in a Monday morning Facebook post. “At least one missing otter, maybe more. Some survived. Once in a lifetime footage provided by an ever lucky 17-year-old who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I saw him eat the otter, yeah,” a female voice can be heard while the video plays. “I don’t think they (otters) were all there, I think one of the parents still has the babies. I did see one come in earlier, I think it was going out for food again… but it obviously will not be coming back…That was awful.”

The Record has reached out to the Justrabo family for additional comment.

ALSO: Orcas seen splashing and breaching off Hornby Island


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyOrca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Just Posted

Two Revelstokians climb height of Everest for online race; win silver and bronze

Rory Luxmoore and Brett McPhedran climbed Kill the Banker 10 times for a total of 8,943 metres

Revelstoke art gallery hosting COVID-safe exhibition opening Sept. 3

The event is a combination of indoor and outdoor activities

Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

The new Revy. masks have arrived

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Christie Mountain wildfire sees ‘minimal’ growth despite heavy winds

55 pieces of equipment, 110 firefighters from across B.C. have been released from Penticton blaze

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Majority of Heritage Hills evacuees set to go back home

74 properties remain under evacuation order as geotechnical work continues

Summerland to form downtown neighbourhood plan task force

Stakeholders and residents will be on committee to determine future of downtown

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

North Okanagan pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Most Read