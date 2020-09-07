New calf, J57, with mom, J35. J35 made international headlines two years ago, when her last calf died shortly after birth and she carried the young whale’s carcass with her for 17 days. Photo by Katie Jones, Center for Whale Research

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

The Center for Whale Research out of Washington has released video of an orca superpod congregating in the waters between Washington state and Vancouver Island.

“On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, J pod was reported near the ODAS buoy off Dungeness Spit in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca in US waters. Another large group of the endangered Southern Resident killer whales was a few miles away near Race Rocks in Canadian waters swimming toward them,” read the press release.

“At last, we might encounter a ‘superpod’ aggregation of J, K, and L pod whales in the inshore waters of the Salish Sea for the first time this year. So we launched three boats with researchers (two from San Juan Island and one from Victoria) to photo-identify every individual for a population census.”

The last time members from all three pods congregated was on Jan. 25.

ALSO: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again


