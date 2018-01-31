Did you catch the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning?

It was pretty cloudy Wednesday morning, but readers across B.C. were able to spot the rare super blue blood moon.
Three different nights will feature three different selections of films
Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.
Death midwife Theresa Hamilton says participants come away with the big questions left unanswered, but more appreciative of life than ever before
Movie to screen at Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 8
CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.
One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury
Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing
Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved
Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health
Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%
Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton
The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them
