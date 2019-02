Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

Fishers take to the frozen waters of Monte Lake for long weekend ice fishing Sunday, Feb. 17. (Niña Monica Lim photo)

Before Monday, Feb. 18, Family Day in B.C. has fallen on the second Monday in February.

This change means that British Columbia’s long weekend now coincides with most other provinces. What are your thoughts on the change?



What do you think of the decision to move Family Day to the third Monday of the month to coincide with other provinces?

