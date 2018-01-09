Should Revelstoke have ayear-round sani-dump?

The location of a new sani-dump has been proposed by city staff. The matter is before council on Jan. 9.
Read more: Location of new sani-dump proposed
The location of a new sani-dump has been proposed by city staff. The matter is before council on Jan. 9.
Read more: Location of new sani-dump proposed
City hoping to reel in RV users with promise of sanitation station
RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health
From a new engine for the fire brigade in 1893 to spreading avalanche awareness in 1988
If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West
Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser
Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’
The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers
UPDATE: 47-year-old driver of truck registered to Kamloops company charged
Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder
The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna
The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information
A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.
The location of a new sani-dump has been proposed by city staff.…