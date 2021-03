The first of the closures started this month

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. (file photo)

Closures have already started on Highway 1 east of Golden due to Kicking Horse Canyon Project upgrades. While the delays are only up to 30 minutes, by April 12 the highway will close completely until May 14.

Minor closures are expected this summer with more month long closures planned next fall.

The project is expected to finish by 2023 at a cost of $601 million.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway reduced to one lane east of Golden

READ MORE: 1 month closure planned for Highway 1 near Golden

READ MORE: ‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin fall 2021



Are you concerned about the Highway 1 closures near Golden?

Poll