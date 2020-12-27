WEB POLL: Did you leave town for Christmas?

What did you get up to this holiday season?
A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year
In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened
Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Penticton Secondary School and Osoyoos Secondary School both had exposures according to Interior Health
It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise religious worship
Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control
12 flights in December to or from YLW have carried COVID-positive passengers
The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals
Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail
First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada
Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23
Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs