WEB POLL: Did you participate in Gnar Day?

  • Apr. 1, 2019 10:15 a.m.
  • Poll

It’s getting to the end of ski season! Did you dress up, or maybe strip down, for Gnar Day?


See Revelstoke Theatre Company’s performance of ART

The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Eagle Valley and Revelstoke snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities in southeast B.C. want to be consulted on further closures

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

Okanagan inmate in court again for allegedly sending letter to man he shot

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

