It’s getting to the end of ski season! Did you dress up, or maybe strip down, for Gnar Day?
It’s getting to the end of ski season! Did you dress up, or maybe strip down, for Gnar Day?
The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6
Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand
Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading
As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary
A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday
RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company
Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years
Public can comment on price cap until June 30
Mountain communities in southeast B.C. want to be consulted on further closures
Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway
Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge
Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards
Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top
Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27
It’s getting to the end of ski season! Did you dress up,…
Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline
Public can comment on price cap until June 30
A grand opening event featuring tennis legend Daniel Nestor will be held June 8
Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years
RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company
Canada was beautiful, the soil was rich, and the people were so welcoming