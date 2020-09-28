WEB POLL: Did you pre-register to vote?

The provincial election is coming up Oct. 24.
The deadline to pre-register to vote and request a mail-in voter package was Sept. 26, however voters will still be able to register in-person on election day.
The organization has outlasted 16 Canadian prime ministers
LUNA RE-IMAGINED took place in the back alleys of Revelstoke Sept. 25-27
Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board
Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28
There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring
Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan
Program available to low-income residents in the region
Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case
Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Farmed salmon again leads international exports
Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault
One person died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon
Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday
Many people are out of work and struggling to figure out what to do next, Young says
Trump, starting in 2010, claimed and received an income tax refund that totalled $72.9 million
Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage
From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy
Vancouver has long been seen as an attractive Canadian outpost for companies
Donna Wright called 911 after stumbling upon a semi-truck rollover on Highway 1 in June