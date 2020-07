Terra Firma started out on two acres across the road. They now use nine acres. (Tyler Jay/Revelstoke Review)

Local farmers were trying to expand production and a growing group was created on Facebook this spring.

READ MORE: Revelstoke farmers ramp up production in face of COVID-19

Did you take up gardening during the pandemic?



Did you start a new garden or expand your current garden because of the pandemic?

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.