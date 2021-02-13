All residents were able to vote by mail this year, despite city bylaws saying otherwise. A ministerial order was needed to have this pandemic election in a safe way. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

All residents were able to vote by mail this year, despite city bylaws saying otherwise. A ministerial order was needed to have this pandemic election in a safe way. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

WEB POLL: Did you vote in the byelection?

Survey results are shared weekly in the newspaper

Polls have closed in the Revelstoke byelection.

Did you vote?


 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEB POLL: Will you get the COVID vaccine?

Just Posted

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer preliminary winner of Revelstoke byelection

837 residents voted, less than 15 per cent of eligible voters

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting a local Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year photo)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up Feb. 20

The Women’s Shelter Society has already beat their fundraising goal, more funds means more programs

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

River the cat. AlleyCats
Kelowna cat returns home after epic 2 year adventure

River the tabby travelled from the Mission area to Joe Rich and survived for two years in a barn

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Cody Hutchinson, a Grade 9 Student at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous, organized a cellphone detox for his classmates, which ended on Thursday, Feb. 11. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap students respond well to cellphone detox event

Organizer of Sicamous event suggests other schools give restricted phone use a try

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Most Read