WEB POLL: Did you vote in the byelection?

Polls have closed in the Revelstoke byelection.
Did you vote?
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Survey results are shared weekly in the newspaper
Polls have closed in the Revelstoke byelection.
Did you vote?
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
837 residents voted, less than 15 per cent of eligible voters
A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus
Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love
The Women’s Shelter Society has already beat their fundraising goal, more funds means more programs
The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment
River the tabby travelled from the Mission area to Joe Rich and survived for two years in a barn
Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020
More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday
Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says
Organizer of Sicamous event suggests other schools give restricted phone use a try
Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria
From floating pancakes to dangling icicles, nature has turned this cold snap into works of art
Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend
The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment
Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria
The long-promised bill would enforce stricter storage provisions and target gun smuggling
The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government
Twelve-year-old Halle Krawzcyk and family from Salmon Arm hear better news than expected