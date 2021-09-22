The polling station in Revelstoke for the 2021 Federal Election. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The polling station in Revelstoke for the 2021 Federal Election. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

WEB POLL: Did you vote in the federal election?

The 44th federal election took place Sept. 20

The Kootenay-Columbia riding saw Conservative, incumbent Rob Morrison re-elected with 46,845 votes (43.8 per cent) with mail in ballots yet to be counted as of 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 22.

NDP candidate Wayne Stetski has 22,179 or 36.2 per cent of the vote.

According to Elections Canada there were 95,518 registered voters in the riding, prior to election day and 61,237 showed up to vote. This does not include those who voted by mail or those who registered on election day.

