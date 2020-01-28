Revelstoke City Council. (File photo)

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the proposed raises for mayor and council?

Revelstoke mayor and council are considering giving themselves a raise

Revelstoke City Council is in the process of creating the 2020 budget.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke proposing 6% property tax increase

It has been proposed that they increase remuneration pay to mayor and council from $15,300 to $25,000 for councillors and from $30,000 to $60,000 for the mayor.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

Councillor Steven Cross resigned in protest of the raise. Two days later councillor Cody Younker, who brought forward the proposal in the first place, said he was listening to the community and no longer supporting the raises.

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor revokes support for raises for mayor and council

City staff also voted to strike, the day after Cross resigned, saying in a news release that if mayor and council get a raise city staff should also get a raise.

READ MORE: Updated: City of Revelstoke workers vote to strike

What do you think?


 

Most Read