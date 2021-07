Vote in our anonymous web poll

A lightning-caused wildfire in Kamloops’ Juniper Ridge neighbourhood on July 1, 2021. (@sarah_sandholm/Twitter)

It’s wildfire season.

READ MORE: Oliver wildfire grows overnight, deemed human caused

Are you ready to go?



Do you have a go bag/emergency preparedness kit?

Sign up for our daily newsletter to get local news in your inbox every morning!

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll