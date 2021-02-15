WEB POLL: Do you have a license for your dog?

The city requires residents with dogs have an annual license

Dog owners who reside within Revelstoke are required by the city to have a valid license and dog tag annually.

After Feb. 15, annual licenses are $40, instead of $20 for a spayed/neutered dog and $80 for dog who isn’t.

You can purchase a dog license at City Hall.

In 2020 bylaw officers received 707 calls for animal control complaints, almost 20 per cent of total calls and up from 528 in 2019. Of those calls, 44 were reports of a dangerous dog or dog attack including one fatal attack on a domestic animal. In total 17 dogs were impounded, all were successful reunited with their owners. In total 29 animal control tickets were issued in 2020.



