WEB POLL: Do you know someone who is or has moved away because of the housing market?

The cost of living in Revelstoke is expensive.
Vote in our anonymous web poll
The cost of living in Revelstoke is expensive.
Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.
Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW
The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region
One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and… Continue reading
Attendance dropped but grant assistance allowed for continued operations
Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown
Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus
Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest
Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort
556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday
Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north
But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder
Canmore based author Paul McKendrick took a look at the complex tale of the fugitive John Bjornstrom
A portion of the proceeds go to the Revelstoke Snowboard Club
CEO said deal will help integrate continent’s supply chains, which has become more pressing since USMCA
Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW
Visually impaired Logan Leach up for Athlete with a Disability at 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards to be presented Thursday
Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply
Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys