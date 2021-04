The city has decided to apply to have the Jordan River area withdrawn from Crown Land disposition, which would put the decision on how the land is used and protected in the hands of the city. (File photo)

Earlier this month city council voted to have staff apply for a Section 17 Conditional Withdrawal of the Jordan River Area from crown land, however, they voted against rezoning the land to parkland.

Do you think city council should have voted in favour of rezoning the Jordan River area to parkland?

