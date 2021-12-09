WEB POLL: Do you think council should proceed with the proposed regulations for short term rentals?

Vote in our anonymous web poll

Revelstoke City Council discussed options for regulating short term rentals at their Committee of the Whole meeting. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council discussed short term rentals again at their Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 9.

What do you think they should do?



Do you think council should proceed with the proposed regulations for short term rentals?

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll