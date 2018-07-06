Web Poll: Do you think the city of Revelstoke should increase Development Cost Charges?

  • Jul. 6, 2018 5:15 p.m.
  • Poll

There has been heated and ongoing debate about the proposed changes to the city of Revelstoke’s Development Cost Charge Bylaw.

Read More: City of Revelstoke proposing significant increases to Development Cost Charges

Read More: How could changing the DCC in Revelstoke affect locals?

A presentation from the city’s engineering department will be made about the Development Cost Charge Assist Factor at Tuesday’s council meeting as well as a report from the city’s finance department on the 2017 Development Cost Charges.

Do you think they should increase the Development Cost Charges in the city?


Just Posted

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Revelstoke’s Farwell Splash Park set for construction in spring 2019

After just over a year of serious planning, a time-frame has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke Credit Union’s movie in the park coming Aug. 25

This year’s film is SING

CSRD film commissioner says Revelstoke could soon be a film industry hot-spot

Revelstoke could become a big screen main-stay in coming years. According to… Continue reading

Vernon’s Byrnes conquers cancer cycle

Raises cash to combat children’s disease

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read

  • Web Poll: Do you think the city of Revelstoke should increase Development Cost Charges?

    There has been heated and ongoing debate about the proposed changes to…