Web Poll: Do you think the city of Revelstoke should increase Development Cost Charges?

There has been heated and ongoing debate about the proposed changes to the city of Revelstoke’s Development Cost Charge Bylaw.

A presentation from the city’s engineering department will be made about the Development Cost Charge Assist Factor at Tuesday’s council meeting as well as a report from the city’s finance department on the 2017 Development Cost Charges.

Do you think they should increase the Development Cost Charges in the city?