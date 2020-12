Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Though we have been hearing rumours about people receiving tickets for non-essential travel, the Revelstoke RCMP have said there are no such tickets being issued.

Do you think there should be?



Do you think the province should enforce the non-essential travel recommendations?

