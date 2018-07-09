Web Poll: Have you been to a Summer Street Fest performance yet?

Coldwater Road, lead by frontman Patrick Spencer, played Street Fest last Thursday evening, with young people hanging on to the edge to get a closer look. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Summer Street Fest is going full steam!

READ MORE: Returnees and diverse new acts to take the stage at Revelstoke Summer Street Fest

READ MORE: Flint & Feather play opening night

Have you been to any of the performances yet?