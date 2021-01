Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosted a King and Queen of the mountain competition last season. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There has been almost 600 cm of snow at Revelstoke Mountain Resort so far this season, and they have hosted two locals days so far, one at the end of December and one last weekend.

Have you been up there yet?



Have you skied or boarded at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this season?

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll