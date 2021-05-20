WEB POLL: Have you ever had to ride in an ambulance in Revelstoke?

Have you ever had to ride in an ambulance?
Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound
Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines
Combined Kellie Christy and Caralea Taylor have worked in the ambulance service for 50 years
Some users at the range were using a type of exploding target called Tannerite
Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving
More work planned near old Civic Arena, closure in effect until October
Program bans gang members, violent criminals, convicted dealers from participating establishments
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began
Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades
Rattlesnakes have been spotted throughout Skaha Bluffs since the warm weather
Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win
Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury
For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases…
Show proof of poke at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill and you could win free chicken wings for six months
Revelstoke businesses adapt to the new normal
Report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.
Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too