WEB POLL: Have you or do you know someone who has had COVID-19?

COVID-19 cases increased by 299 cases on Nov.3 bringing to total to 3,017 active cases and 12,430 people who have recovered.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Over 12,000 people have recovered says the province
COVID-19 cases increased by 299 cases on Nov.3 bringing to total to 3,017 active cases and 12,430 people who have recovered.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Counting is expected to begin Nov. 6 and take three days
Priorities include community well being and support for business renewal
The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year
Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help
Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election
An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24
BC Supreme Court orders woman’s case to be heard again by a different adjudicator
Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing
Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years
Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley
Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs
Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious
Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital
Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million
Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts
Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election
Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety
Over 12,000 people have recovered says the province