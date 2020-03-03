WEB POLL: Have you or do you know someone who has purchased lots at Mountain View Resort?

The developer of Mountain View Resort has been ordered by the Superintendent of Real Estate to stop selling lots.
Revelstoke teams won the other two divisions at the curling club event
No road closures have been announced by DriveBC
The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition
Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says
Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati
Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours
Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area
The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020
Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt
The partnership looks to bring the evidence-based lifestyle programs to more Okanagan communities
35-year-old arrested Monday, March 2 after Vernon RCMP investigation
Himpfen enters guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking
Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning
Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna
Crews were seen in the downtown area throughout the day on Mar. 2
Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough