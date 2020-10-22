WEB POLL: Have you voted?

The countdown is on!
General election day is Oct. 24
The countdown is on!
Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021
The total number of cases in the region is now at 644
The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday
Since COVID-19 is probably making us cry more, let the tears at least be joyful
No deaths reported in past 24 hours
Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines
Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone
The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check
‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base
Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil
School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled
Snow is expected
The Revelstoke Review hosted a candidate forum on Oct. 20
The B.C. Labour Relations Board determined the employees were laid off due to their plan to unionize
PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally
A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday as fire, RCMP responded to rescue mission
No deaths reported in past 24 hours
An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike