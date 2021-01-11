WEB POLL: How will you submit your ballot?

Revelstoke is hosting a byelection in February and there will be several opportunities to vote.
What will you do?
Revelstoke’s byelection is coming up
Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time
Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first
Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month
The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region
Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis
Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy
On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal
Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July
Summerland athlete Justin Kripps is pilot of World Cup team
Christopher Jonathan Skidmore, 44, is facing several charges
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900
RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death discovered on New Year’s Day
Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, says that disease activity remains widespread
Kids in British Columbia returned to public school after a two-week winter break last week
Vernon’s Emma Lunder and partner were sixth in mixed relay event at World Cup stop in Germany
Officers have been criticized after videos taken by the rioters showed some posing for selfies
Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
When teams head out on the road, they’ll be restricted to the hotel and arena