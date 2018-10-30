Lila Atchison-Aho lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy donates to local food bank

The business is celebrating 30 years

Letter to the editor: MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke talks referendum

As the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, people from across the riding have… Continue reading

Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

Revelstoke Minor Hockey has almost 40 Novice skaters this year, up from… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

The Grizzlies’ winning streak came to an end on Friday night when… Continue reading

Revelstoke depression survivor hosting support group

Michelle Schiewe is facilitating a peer support group for those with depression and anxiety

BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Just three people were on hand at Kelowna bus station, all trying to figure out how to get home

Update: Arrest made in Nanaimo connected to violent Sicamous home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

