Revelstoke City Council will be hosting a public hearing in September about the development

The site concept plan for the proposed development on Hay Rd. (Selkirk Planning & Design)

Revelstoke City Council is hosting a public hearing in September about the proposed 60-unit development on Hay Rd./Grizzly Lane.

The development is controversial and residents in the neighbourhood have created petitions and written several letters to the editor disapproving of the project.

What do you think?

READ MORE: Revelstoke prepares for first public hearing since pandemic

READ MORE: City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development



How do you feel about the proposed development on Hay Rd./Grizzly Lane?

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Opinion