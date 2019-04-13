The city was asked to consider a development of land bordering Williamson Lake Park. (File photo)

‘She’ll always be a muscian’: mother and daughter duo

Aza Deschamps and Sarah Mickel travel and have fun together

UPDATE: Property owner withdraws application after Revelstoke council voices non-support

Hyeum Properties had hoped to develop the land adjacent to Williamson Lake

Clouds and rain for Revelstoke today

Road conditions as of 8:20 a.m.: Highway 1 east: Construction between Glacier… Continue reading

‘I worry people will forget’: GoFundMe campaign to offer reward on disappearance of Revelstoke teen

We still don’t know what happened to Brianne Wolgram almost 21 years ago

Grant to help CSRD residents become firesmart

The grant is worth $100,000

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Handmade grad dress for Salmon Arm teen stolen

The dress took three months to make, stolen from back of car on April 11

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

B.C. welfare office criticized for leaving clients waiting outside in rain, snow

Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside

Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

Martin Wolbers says he’s lucky they got away with his Pyrenees Papillon

UPDATE: Road reopens, 6 taken to hospital after bus crash near Big White

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

