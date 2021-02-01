WEB POLL: Who are you going to vote for in the byelection?

The long awaited byelection is upon us with advance polls Feb. 3 and 10, election day on Feb. 13 and mail-in ballots available for those who registered by last week.
There are three names on the ballot.
Who will you be voting for?
Vote in our anonymous web poll and don’t for get to cast your ballot
The long awaited byelection is upon us with advance polls Feb. 3 and 10, election day on Feb. 13 and mail-in ballots available for those who registered by last week.
There are three names on the ballot.
Who will you be voting for?
Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began
Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative
Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.
This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects
It’s been a long, long road through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Columbia… Continue reading
There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics
Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation
Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour
Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks
X Games medalist takes the scenic route from mountains to home
There are three people running for the vacant seat
It’s been a long, long road through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Columbia…
Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative
Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.
The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow
This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects