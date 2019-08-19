WEB POLL: Will you go to the splash park?

After years of planning and fundraising, the splash park at Farwell is now complete!
After years of planning and fundraising, the splash park at Farwell is now complete!
The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year
Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays
City Council approved a development variance permit for Revelsmoke Aug. 13
Seniors and staff shaken by incident and upset with RCMP response
With the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is ‘excellent,’ stated the BC SPCA
Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane
The victim is in serious yet stable condition but his condition has worsened since going to hospital
Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15
Normal operations have resumed following note of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane
59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies
The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1
Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays
Revelstoke roads, weather and wildfires update
The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year
The Offspring and Sum 41 will stop in Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre
Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31 and was thought to be hitchhiking in the Vernon area
Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15